Fremantle has announced that the TV series We Children from Bahnhof Zoo will launch in over 40 countries and territories worldwide following a raft of sales, including a global deal with Amazon Prime Video.

The Constantin Television / Amazon Studios production, co-produced by Wilma Film (Czech Republic) and Cattleya (Italy), will be available on Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Benelux from 9 April.

HBO Europe, Viaplay and Nordic Entertainment Group (Poland and Baltics), Cosmote TV (Greece), More TV (Russia and CIS) and bluTV (Turkey) have also bought the series.

We Children from Bahnhof Zoo is a serial reimagining of the best-selling autobiography Christiane F, which also inspired the cult film of the same name. Christiane, Stella, Babsi, Axel, Michi and Benno find each other in the clubs and underground parties of Berlin. As the group's bond intensifies, they hedonistically chase the next thrill, navigating their way through euphoric highs and dark, dangerous lows. While their lives and relationships expand and unravel, their individual traumas drag them into a tailspin, some of whom will never escape.

Created by Philipp Kadelbach, Annette Hess, Sophie von Uslar and Oliver Berben, We Children from Bahnhof Zoo is directed by Philipp Kadelbach (SS-GB, Perfume, Generation War) and produced by Oliver Berben (The Typist, Perfume, Shadowhunters) and Sophie von Uslar (NSU: German History X, Tannbach – Line of Separation) for Constantin Television with Annette Hess (Weissensee, Ku’damm 56,) as head writer and creative producer.

A soundtrack made in collaboration with the David Bowie Estate accompanies the series, created by Robert Koch and Michael Kadelbach.

Jens Richter, CEO, Fremantle Media International said: “Christiane F.’s story has been told all over the world, achieving cult status. We are delighted to partner with Amazon Prime Video to bring this reimagined and timeless version of the story to audiences across the world. Showcasing an astonishing cast of fresh talent as they take viewers on a blistering coming of age journey, this cross-generational series speaks to both fans of the original, as well as a new generation on issues including friendship, love, heartbreak and trauma.”