Aiming to tap into a globally strong market that has grown significantly over the last year, sports streaming service DAZN is to stream the WePlay Ultimate Fighting League (WUFL) on its global platform.
WePlay Ultimate Fighting League Season 1 will take place from 25 March to 11 April 2021. The league is organised by eSports media holding company WePlay Esports and the former undisputed world cruiserweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk. The tournament will be held and broadcast from the WePlay Esports Arena Kyiv, a venue already known to the WePlay Dragon Temple audience. The league’s first season will feature competitions in Mortal Kombat 11, SOULCALIBUR VI and Tekken 7.
The partnership with DAZN within the fighting league will last for all three WUFL seasons, which are planned for the current year.
DAZN’s coverage of the tournament will be available in over 200 countries and territories, for viewing on a range of handheld and living room devices such as those from Samsung, LG, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV; iOS and Android smartphones and tablets; and PlayStation4, PlayStation5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X gaming consoles.
Commenting on the deal Maksym Bilonogov, general producer and chief visionary officer at WePlay Esports said: “DAZN is a major player in the sports broadcasting market and a partner ready to support esports and to remove the boundaries between traditional and virtual sports. WePlay Esports’ goal is to shape a new reality where watching esports competitions will become as routine as watching a Netflix series or an important Champions League match in the evening. The partnership with DAZN will boost the popularity of fighting games across the world. It’s fantastic that during the first season of WUFL already we will be able to showcase both the creative potential of the studio.”
“We’re excited about our partnership with WePlay, bringing a top tier gaming tournament to DAZN subscribers around the world,” added DAZN EVP Joe Markowski. “As Esports continues to see exponential growth globally, DAZN is well-placed to host this exciting form of entertainment with a footprint in 200+ countries and territories around the world.”
