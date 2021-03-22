In a new broadcast partnership expanding its presence in the country with the second deal of its kind with a UK broadcaster in two days, the forthcoming Extreme E electric car racing series has confirmed it will air on the UK’s biggest commercial broadcaster ITV.
With the first race set for 4 April in Saudi Arabia, the series will feature electric SUVs competing in extreme environments around the world in places which have all been affected by the climate crisis. It is geared towards highlighting the impact of climate change and human interference in some of the most remote parts of the world. As well as highlighting a variety of environmental issues including, desertification, rising sea levels, glacier retreat, deforestation and ice melt, the series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change.
Extreme E aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet. Some of the biggest names in motorsport have founded teams including Formula One World Champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg with teams X44 and Rosberg X Racing respectively. Fellow Formula One star Jenson Button has not only founded a team – JBXE – but will also be behind the wheel. Teams will be gender balanced.
Following the inaugural race in Saudi Arabia (3-4 April), the series will visit Senegal (29-30 May), Greenland (28-29 August), Brazil (23-24 October) and Patagonia (11-12 December).
Under a three-year deal, ITV will show coverage of the inaugural Extreme E events in 2021 as well as becoming the exclusive UK terrestrial broadcaster of live coverage for the events in 2022 and 2023. The championship’s shows, to be produced by Extreme E Studios, a co-venture between Aurora Media Worldwide and North One, will create a variety of content covering all the aspects of the series. The UK broadcaster will show live racing action, highlights shows and the championship’s 20-part magazine programme – Electric Odyssey. In addition, fans will be able to watch live and catch up on demand on Extreme E through the ITV Hub on-demand portal.
The deal with ITV is in line with the broadcaster’s aim to create content in the most sustainable way possible. Back in August 2020, the channel announced its climate action plans focusing on bringing viewers the biggest shows with the smallest footprint. Targets for 2030 include becoming net carbon zero across its business, establishing a 100 per cent sustainable supply chain and to have zero waste. ITV is also said to the first broadcaster to commit to a sustainable certification for all programmes produced and commissioned by end 2021.
“Bringing ITV viewers the launch of an innovative motorsport that promises first class live action underpinned by an insight into the possibilities of sustainable technology is an exciting prospect,” commented Niall Sloane, ITV director of sport. “We’re looking forward to the opening event next month and beyond as the exclusive live UK broadcaster of Extreme E in the coming years.”
Added Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell, at, said: “I’m thrilled Extreme E will air on ITV with its reach to the screens of millions of households. The UK has a massive appetite for motorsport, but Extreme E is about much more than that, and I’m delighted ITV shares our common goal of protecting the environment through its sustainable practices, particularly having certification from Albert - the authority on environmental sustainability for film and TV. Niall Sloane and his team are amazing to work with and we are looking forward to making history with the world’s first sport for purpose.”
In addition to ITV, Extreme E will be available on over 40 global broadcasters such as FOX Sports, Eurosport and ESPN, covering regions including North America, Asia and Europe.
