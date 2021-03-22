Not an acquisition for once but rapidly growing streaming provider Cinedigm has announced an agreement to bring its curated library of “positive, uplifting” programming from its Dove Channel to subscribers of the Frndly TV service.
Frndly TV is said to be the first sub-$10 live, over-the-top television services build from the ground up with the American family in mind. It offers top rated live TV networks including Hallmark Channel, INSP, UPtv, Game Show Network, Curiosity Stream, Weather Channel and others.
Dove Channel is said to have been created as a response to high consumer demand for family-friendly content, offering viewers safe programming options and full access to the largest library of high-quality, value-based films, children’s programs, documentaries, and series in the streaming marketplace. Highlights include the above mentioned TV series as well as films such as A Christmas Kiss, Letters to God and Left-Behind: The Movie, among others.
The new agreement with Cinedigm will bring Dove Channel’s films and TV series – including favourites such as The Lucy Show, Gumby, The Little Rascals and Madeline – to Frndly TV customers in the second quarter of 2021. The deal also expands both Frndly TV’s offering of linear channels and increases Frndly TV’s on-demand library by more than a thousand hours, while keeping the current price structure for subscribers.
“We are very pleased to add a great service like the Dove Channel to our line-up,” said Michael McKenna, chief programmer officer of Frndly TV. “Dove Channel’s extensive programming is a perfect fit for our goal of bringing to market family-friendly TV at a family-friendly price.”
Said Erick Opeka, president and CSO of Cinedigm Networks: “There could not be a more perfect fit than Dove Channel on Frndly TV. Both were created with the mission of providing positive, family-oriented entertainment. Cinedigm is focused on delivering enthusiast audiences with content they’re passionate about and our partnership with Frndly TV underscores that notion of family safe programming.”
