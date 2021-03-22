 Asia Pacific OTT revenues to almost double from 2020 to 2026 | Media Analysis | Business | News | Rapid TV News
Revenues from over-the-top (OTT) TV episodes and films for 22 countries in the Asia Pacific region will reach $54 billion by the end of 2026, up by 90% from the $29 billion recorded in 2020 says a report from Digital TV Research.
The Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts report cited China as the regional OTT powerhouse increasing revenues by $8.4 billion with India on $4.7 billion and Japan on $4.5 billion. Indian revenues are set to nearly triple, with Japan’s close to doubling. In all, China is set to generate $23.848 billion in revenue by 2026, followed by Japan on $9.193 billion; India, $6.728 billion; South Korea, $4.929 billion; and Australia, $3.723 billion.

Yet even though Chinese revenues will account for 44% of the region’s total by 2026, this will represent a ten percentage point fall compared with 2020 as other countries catch up.

The Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts report also revealed the importance of the video-on-demand (VOD) industry to the OTT market, noting that China will add $5 billion in advertising VOD (AVOD) revenues between 2020 and 2026, with subscription VOD (SVOD) bringing in an extra $3 billion. SVOD revenues in Asia Pacific overtook AVOD revenues in 2019. Revenues for both AVOD and SVOD are set to double between 2020 and 2026 to $22 billion and $28 billion respectively.
