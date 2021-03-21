in its Best And Worst Broadband Providers 2021 report, Which? surveyed 4,478 members about their broadband in January 2021. The survey provided ratings of all the major providers, giving a breakdown of breakdown of how each provider is rated for customer service, value for money, connection speed and technical support. Individual overviews of each provider included insight on the deals they offer to the levels of complaints about them.



“Broadband providers must up their game and meet the challenge of providing fast, reliable connections and good customer service for millions of customers whose needs and expectations have risen over the past year,” said Natalie Hitchins, Which? head of home products and services, commenting on the study and its findings. “The industry and government must also work together to ensure more people have the chance to switch to faster and more reliable gigabit-capable broadband services in the years to come – or risk undermining the UK’s goal of becoming a world leader in connectivity.”



The leading provider was Zen Internet which scored an overall rating of 70%, 8% clear of the next nearest firm.



“In an incredibly tough year for everyone, having reliable broadband has become more important than ever. It has enabled people to stay in touch with loved ones, stream and download information and entertainment, work as productively as possible, and embrace the challenges of home-schooling. Given broadband’s importance, it’s vital that people can rely on their provider to deliver fast and reliable connectivity," remarked Zen CEO Paul Stobart.



"We’re particularly delighted that Zen has once again performed well in the Which? broadband consumer survey...It’s vital such surveys continue to be done because UK consumers deserve to have an independent evaluation of the best offerings out there..”