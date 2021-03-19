Built on the Eluvio Content Fabric distribution network, the new Eluvio LIVE is said to be the world’s first 4K video streaming and ticketing service with all content secured and sold via blockchain contracts, with no distribution or content management fees.

The new solution LIVE enables artists and publishers to provide low-latency, owner-controlled content distribution directly to their fans, through customisable event sites and digital experiences. The platform provides high quality, low latency streaming to Apple TV, Roku, mobile and browser platforms, and built-in geofencing, dynamic personalisation, digital NFT (non-fungible token) creation and merchandising for concerts, performances, sporting events, movie screenings or premieres. Live content is automatically recorded and reusable on demand, and it can be refashioned and remonetised to support new events, creative collaborations, sponsorships, and availability windows.

“Eluvio LIVE was created to address the fundamental shifts taking place right now across the music and entertainment industries," explained Eluvio CEO and co-founder Michelle Munson.

“Artists and publishers want to reach audiences anywhere in the world, in a way that gives them the highest levels of financial control, video quality, and customisation. The global shift towards streaming live events, necessitated by the pandemic, will become a permanent way to amplify in-person performances when they return, and the opportunity for artists to control their content destiny via blockchain technology has come together in a unique moment. Eluvio LIVE will enable these ‘multi-experiential’ viewing opportunities to reach beyond the confines of physical venues and unlock the ability of artists and publishers to continually monetise their content.”