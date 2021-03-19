BossaNova, the new content creation, funding and distribution company, has signed a deal with Australia and New Zealand producers CJZ and Greenstone for 600 hours of unscripted content.

The agreement covers the popular factual Patrol franchise, including Border Patrol, Motorway Patrol, Highway Patrol, Dog Patrol (pictured) and Dog Patrol: Puppy School.

Border Patrol follows the women, men and animals on the front line of New Zealand’s border security as they deal with everything from fake passports to illegal sex workers. Now in its 22nd year, Motorway Patrol follows Auckland’s police as they deal with crashes, brawls and drunks on the region’s motorway network. Covering similar ground, Highway Patrol rides shotgun with the Australian police officers tasked with keeping Victoria’s roads safe.

Dog Patrol, meanwhile, throws the spotlight on the NZ Police’s working dogs and their handlers as they work at airports, prisons and out in the wider community. Dog Patrol offshoot Puppy School follows puppies as they embark on the journey to become police dogs, mobility dogs and guide dogs.

The deal also includes over 20 other factual series including Cruising, Murder in the Outback The Big Ward and Renters.

Paul Heaney, co-founder and CEO of BossaNova, commented: “We are just so honoured and thrilled to be once again working with the highly respected, globally recognised CJZ group. This is a massive moment for BossaNova that will propel us forward and be totally transformative. We want the same too for the CJZ Group, as this is not just about returnable, repeatable and scalable series, though these are incredibly important mainstays for any platform. Both in premium documentary and higher volume projects, BossaNova will be working hard with CJZ and Greenstone to sell shows, to innovate and to find new ideas and markets.”

CJZ group CEO Matt Campbell said: “Paul and his talented team did great work with our catalogue of programmes during his time as founder and CEO at TCB. BossaNova marks a new start for both of us. We like Paul’s approach to distribution which is more than just about selling shows. Financing series has become a complicated puzzle, helped enormously through Paul’s strong relationships with buyers across the globe. The market intel and additional networking opportunities he provides is essential in today’s media landscape.”

Rachel Antony, Greenstone CEO, added: “These shows are enduringly among New Zealand audience favourites and we love that they also connect so well with viewers globally. Paul’s been a real champion for Greenstone’s programmes and producers over the years and we look forward to this renewed relationship and working with the BossaNova team to get more great Kiwi content out into the world.”