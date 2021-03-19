Line Light was founded by Gabriella Lafor (pictured), a production co-ordinator at ITN Productions and one of the inaugural winners of the David Lyle Foundation scholarship, which helps young executives to build successful careers in the international television business.

Under the deal, Line Light will work with all three iZen UK companies to generate fresh responses to broadcaster briefs and identify new talent and development opportunities. Drawing on iZen UK’s nationwide network of top creatives, the agreement will also mentor talent from diverse backgrounds, providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to build successful careers in the television business.

iZen UK’s managing director Mike Benson said: “I think we all appreciate how hard it can be break into our industry if you don’t live in the right area, stumble upon the right person or happen to have the resources to put yourself in the mix in the first place. I do think the key to contributing towards meaningful change for companies like ours is to not look in the same places we’ve always looked for fresh people and ideas.

“Creative people, whoever they are, simply want to realise their ambition to get excellent ideas on screen and that is what we believe this scheme will promote. This partnership is designed to fast-track creatives who have the passion, skill and talent to work in television, but not the access and get them in front of people who can say yes.”

Lafor added: “Entry-level schemes and script initiatives are all very welcome and come with the best intentions. But when you work two jobs to make ends meet, these schemes are a long way away from a sustainable creative career. We as an industry are still incredibly risk averse, which means the likelihood of your project being commissioned if you’re from ‘the outside’ is minute. This partnership fuses the track record of the executive talent of the iZen UK group with a treasure trove of innovative ideas and fresh new creative talent. We can’t wait to get going.”