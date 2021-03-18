Upping its ante in content production further, the production of arm of the UK’s leading pay-TV company, Sky Studios has launched Transistor Films, a new, wholly-owned factual and unscripted production company.
Based in London and headed by award-winning producer Danny Tipping as CEO, the new concern will have a remit to produce documentary and unscripted programming that, it says, will keep “viewers on the edge of their seat” with “bold” new content that appeals to broadcasters around the world. The company’s name is inspired by the company’s focus on finding and amplifying new stories for a global audience.
Alongside Transistor Films, Sky Studios owns or has equity stakes in several production companies in the UK and the US, including Great British Bake Off creator Love Productions, and the premier reality crime producer in the US, Jupiter Entertainment, creator of long-running hit Snapped. Sky Studios has also invested in high quality factual specialists Blast Films, True North Productions and Catalina Content; natural history producer True to Nature; drama producers The Lighthouse and Longboat Pictures; and growth businesses Sugar Films, Chrysalis Vision, and Talos Films (US).
Explaining the rationale for the latest addition move, Sky Studios chief operating officer Caroline Cooper said: "The market for unscripted content has never been stronger. With a remit to produce premium factual content for broadcasters around the world, Transistor Films, perfectly complements Sky Studios’ existing range of production companies. Danny’s eye for new, untold stories and his global network make him ideally placed to lead Transistor Films in this new chapter."
The company launches with executive producer Ned Parker, series producer Zoe Hines and development executive Jason Oates joining the company. Most recently, Tipping and the team delivered Sky Original documentary series The Murderer & Me for Sky Crime, plus two series of the global smash hit series I AM A KILLER which instantly became a Top 10 series for Netflix upon launch.
Commenting on the new project, Tipping, said: "The Transistor Films team and I couldn’t be more excited to get going this week under our new banner. Building on the success of our recent true crime series, we’ll be pushing further into documentary and factual entertainment programming over the coming months. We are pleased to have a number of active developments underway already, and excited to become the newest member of the Sky Studios family of production companies.”
Transistor Films is already in active development on a range of new projects with US and UK broadcasters including projects for Sky’s new factual channels, Sky Crime and Sky Documentaries. The first project to deliver under the Transistor Films banner will be a series of 3 x 90’ feature length documentary specials titled Living With A Serial Killer for US broadcaster Oxygen.
