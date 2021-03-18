As part of an expanded collaboration with the independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, telco Telenor Norway has selected the NAGRA DVnor Media Asset Management (MAM) service to help it expand its VOD platform subscriber offering.
The service is designed to enable a fully automated content processing system for Telenor Norway, providing the flexibility to add capacity on demand, through a simple, secure and reliable content preparation and distribution system.
The NAGRA DVnor MAM service will complement Telenor Norway’s in-house content preparation operations by enabling onboarding of new content that includes NENT Group’s entire catalogue of Viaplay Originals and V Film movies. NENT Group is the Nordic region’s leading streaming company and currently has more than 2.8 million subscribers to its Viaplay streaming service.
“The NAGRA DVnor MAM service helps us accelerate the delivery of new, premium content to our subscribers without putting a strain on our internal resources,” said Stein Lindman-Johannesen, head of content and recommendations at Telenor Norway.
“NAGRA’s support team was critical in handling the high volumes of video, audio and subtitling files, enabling us to focus on the launch of our service and our subscribers, rather than worrying about handling peaks and the logistics of the content preparation and distribution. Their expertise, combined with a secure and state-of-art automated workflow, significantly shortened the time-to-market and enabled us to deliver an expanded content catalogue to our subscribers in the Nordics.”
“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Telenor Norway and work with the NENT Group to simplify the process of bringing its content to Telenor Norway’s platform,” said Thierry Legrand, SVP EMEA at NAGRA. “With this expanded relationship, Telenor Norway can improve content delivery, increase their subscription base, and better engage their customers – while still benefiting from our best-of-breed content security.”
