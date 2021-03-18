Research from leading UK ISP Zen Internet has found that online usage in the UK has increased by 78% year-on-year, since the first lockdown with the knock-on effect of driving a surge in TV watching and online film streaming across the nation.
Zen Internet surveyed trends in broadband usage between March 2020 and March 2021 and revealed fundamentally that internet usage in the UK increased by 78% year-on-year, since the first lockdown in March 2020. This said the ISP was the logic result of people spending more time in the confinement of their homes, with a large proportion of British adults spending prolonged periods working from home, children having to gain access connectivity for home-schooling requirements and demand in entertainment streaming services has sky-rocketed.
Indeed the study revealed the phenomenon of entertainment escapism, as the lockdown measures enforced due to the Covid-19 pandemic bringing about a surge in TV watching and online film streaming across the nation. More people than ever have turned to entertainment to provide light relief in the midst of Covid-19 dominated news, which saw traffic to BBC sites increase by as much as 220%. In addition, the surge in demand saw Netflix traffic increasing 136% in a year, compared with a 28% increase the year prior (2019 to 2020). Amazon also saw a 143% rise year-on year.
The data revealed that households across the country accessed more bandwidth than ever over the last year thanks not only to the shift to remote working and entertainment, but also online shopping. As a result, daytime internet usage increased by 75% and the evening peak by 65%. The explosive growth of gaming during the pandemic has said Zen also highlighted how many have found a new outlet for much-needed connection in isolation. The Xbox launch on 10 October 2021 saw an 11% rise in traffic across the network.
During a month usually associated with social events and family gatherings, December 2020 proved extremely different amidst the pandemic. As a result, 16 December 2020 saw the biggest peak of 2020, 14% above normal, mostly due to traffic driven by live streaming of football on Amazon Prime and a Call of Duty game update.
Indeed the study revealed the phenomenon of entertainment escapism, as the lockdown measures enforced due to the Covid-19 pandemic bringing about a surge in TV watching and online film streaming across the nation. More people than ever have turned to entertainment to provide light relief in the midst of Covid-19 dominated news, which saw traffic to BBC sites increase by as much as 220%. In addition, the surge in demand saw Netflix traffic increasing 136% in a year, compared with a 28% increase the year prior (2019 to 2020). Amazon also saw a 143% rise year-on year.
The data revealed that households across the country accessed more bandwidth than ever over the last year thanks not only to the shift to remote working and entertainment, but also online shopping. As a result, daytime internet usage increased by 75% and the evening peak by 65%. The explosive growth of gaming during the pandemic has said Zen also highlighted how many have found a new outlet for much-needed connection in isolation. The Xbox launch on 10 October 2021 saw an 11% rise in traffic across the network.
During a month usually associated with social events and family gatherings, December 2020 proved extremely different amidst the pandemic. As a result, 16 December 2020 saw the biggest peak of 2020, 14% above normal, mostly due to traffic driven by live streaming of football on Amazon Prime and a Call of Duty game update.