Global media and entertainment technology solutions provider Amino is claiming to have made huge strides in North America with 14 operators having used its solution portfolio to launch services on the Android TV Operator Tier (ATOT) since January 2020.
The operators include the likes of AW Broadband, Conway, Hay Communications and Home Telecom, and are using the Amino solutions to launch Android TV Operator Tier and deliver integrated live TV, video-on-demand (VOD) and over-the-top (OTT) platforms that the tech firm claims are “revolutionising” the viewing experience. Subscribers can access Google Play Store apps, including YouTube, while staying within the operator branded ATOT environment. Channels and apps are accessed via HDMI-1, simplifying access and removing the need for further TV inputs, cords or devices.
"TV consumption is changing. Consumers are looking for easy access to content, wherever it is, and intuitive UIs that are simple to navigate," observed Amino Group CEO Donald McGarva. "At the same time, operators want a flexible, cost-effective route to modernising their services with OTT content, while managing the consumer experience. We're pleased that Amino has been enabling North American operators to stay at the cutting-edge of the TV revolution through launching Android TV Operator Tier services and we look forward to driving this transformation forward with more new customers throughout 2021.”
“The Android TV ecosystem is a true game-changer that defines the future of viewing experiences," added Kevin Gingerich, plant manager at Hay Communications. "Amino has made launching Android TV services quick and seamless and has enabled us to take the next step in our business transformation journey. We're excited to offer next-generation, converged linear and OTT experiences to our audiences and drive the TV revolution forward.”
“A crucial element of our transition from legacy video to IPTV is to make sure that existing subscribers who may have little or no experience with streaming services are still able to adopt our new platform successfully," remarked Jason Hansen, chief technology officer at Conway. "The Amigo 7X gives us that capability by providing a refreshed Conway Corp branded UI, traditional grid guide and standard remote all while still providing an alluring product for those cable-never audiences.”
