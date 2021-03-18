Amobee and InfoSum say they will jointly offer their respective clients access to leading identity and media buying solutions through InfoSum’s decentralised customer data ecosystem, and Amobee’s cross-screen, programmatic and broadcaster-centric advertising platform.

Maria Flores-Portillo, general manager of EMEA for Amobee, said: “While most competitors are focused on the replacement of third party cookies through alternative identity solutions, Amobee is differentiating itself by also betting on ecosystems not reliant on these forms of cookieless identifiers. We believe the decentralisation of data will play a key role in the future of identity, with Amobee and InfoSum together empowering advertisers to understand and reach their audiences in environments where traditional identity markers are no longer scalable.”

With future-proofed identity solutions at the core of both companies’ roadmaps, Amobee aims to centralise data across paid and owned properties with purpose-built tools to discover, plan, activate, optimise and measure across both the addressable ecosystem, in addition to planning and measurement solutions that span both opt-in and opt-out environments, like Google and Safari. These solutions, coupled with InfoSum’s ability to offer advertisers advanced audience analysis, segmentation and measurement between decentralised data sets from premium media publishers, mark a strategic, complementary offering for brands, agencies and broadcasters.

Richard Foster, chief revenue officer at InfoSum, said: “The media industry is going through a shift in the way advertisers and media owners collaborate to deliver better data-driven customer experiences, but through this new partnership with Amobee, companies can access a future-proofed approach to identity. As identity becomes increasingly disparate, an agnostic approach to identity is needed to engage consumers wherever they are, across whatever content they are consuming. By using InfoSum’s decentralised identity infrastructure and Amobee’s converged media platform, brands and media owners are empowered to deliver high-performing marketing campaigns that prioritise the privacy of their customers, and the security of their data.”