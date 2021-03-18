Simply.TV provides metadata and EPG for services across linear and non-linear TV, and with DNA has completed a seamless transition of the latter’s entire user base across multiple platforms. More than 200.000 historical programmes were mapped during a few weeks to avoid any interruption of service, resulting in improved navigation and programme discovery within the EPG.

DNA believes that with the current TV landscape in rapid change, metadata across both streaming and linear cannot be ignored in any way. "It is through metadata that all DNA subscribers consume our TV service and identify themselves with the DNA brand, so the metadata provider had to demonstrate outstanding visions, being flexible to adaptation," said Pekka Jääskeläinen, head of platforms and services at DNA. "With Simply.TV, we have found probably the most advanced solution in the industry, which we can scale and grow with.”

Simply.TV COO Daniel Rühmann added: “Signing a multi-year deal with DNA strongly shows that the biggest telcos and pay-TV operators are starting to see metadata as a strategic asset for their ability to compete with the global streaming services. Enabling TV operators such as DNA to become a hub by indexing and enriching metadata cross linear and streaming will help them to build new revenue streams.”