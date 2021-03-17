Just as the second annual TikTok Benchmarks & Strategy Guide from Conviva was warning that brands had to figure out quickly how to take advantage of a medium showing explosive growth, UK broadcaster Channel 4 has done just that for its main linear channel and its leading digital service.
The new accounts for Channel 4 and E4, @channel4 and @E4, will feature exclusive content from Hollyoaks, Made in Chelsea and Pete & Sam’s Reality News. Clipped content from a range of other Channel 4 hits including Gogglebox, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Taskmaster, Celebs Go Dating and First Dates will also appear on TikTok.
Channel 4’s Leeds-based digital unit, 4Studio, will also publish over 150 videos in the first six months of the accounts being active on TikTok, which will include a commitment to original content creation as part of #LearnonTikTok – TikTok’s initiative to create educational and informative video posts to inspire creative learning. Channel 4 will also be trialling commercial opportunities through branded content on the platform with TikTok's support.
“Reaching and engaging young audiences is an integral part of our Future4 strategy and creating and commissioning content purely for TikTok will be a hugely valuable opportunity for us to do just that,” said head of 4Studio Matt Risley commenting on the move to TikTok. “We know there’s already a huge appetite for our programming on the platform, so launching Channel 4 and E4 channels is a great opportunity to super-serve audiences. We’re also excited about the commissioning of a series of platform-specific content strands to support the #LearnonTikTok initiative and can guarantee content that’s as surprising as it is educational and entertaining.”
Normanno Pisani, head of UK media partnerships, TikTok, added: "Like TV, TikTok brings people, families and communities together with content that speaks to culture, trends and learning - it transcends location and age. It also presents a unique opportunity for the TV industry to be discovered and connect with target audiences, driving new kinds of engagement. It's great to welcome a pioneering brand of the industry in Channel 4 to the platform, and we're excited to support them to bring its incredible catalogue of new and evergreen content to our community on TikTok."
