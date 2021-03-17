In proprietary survey findings from its Valassis line of business, marketing solutions company Vericast has discovered not only a surge in business related to the growth and influence of connected TV (CTV) but also that the growth has been particularly strong among younger viewers.
Based on responses from 1,000 US adults in February 2021, the survey found that 70% were currently using streaming TV services with 74% of consumers aged 25-34 and 72% of consumers aged 35-44 responding that they added a streaming service over the last year. This compared with 55% overall.
The survey findings also revealed that CTV was changing the advertising marketplace and presenting new opportunities for brands. Of the 64% of consumers aged 25-34 and 69% of consumers aged 35-44, products advertised on streaming TV were found to be more relevant than those advertised on traditional cable TV. As a result, almost half (46%) of all respondents indicated they were more inclined to research or purchase a product or service they saw on streaming TV than traditional TV. In the past year, more than a third of consumers have made a purchase based on a CTV ad.
Almost two-thirds (64%)of consumers used their mobile device or tablet to shop while watching TV on a streaming service and this number increased among households with children, with 82% of parents noting they browsed or shopped online while streaming TV. More than half of consumers (54%) would be willing to view ads in their streaming TV experience for a lower monthly subscription cost and consumers aged 35-44 were most willing to view ads in their streaming TV experience for a lower monthly subscription cost (69%), followed by age 25-34 (64%) and 18-24 (59%).
In further encouragement for marketers, the Valassis survey found that consumers were willing to trade data for a better ad experience. The study revealed that 68% of consumers said they are willing to share data with brands to improve their streaming TV ad experience, including the types of shows they watch regularly and anonymous demographic data.
