Based on responses from 1,000 US adults in February 2021, the survey found that 70% were currently using streaming TV services with 74% of consumers aged 25-34 and 72% of consumers aged 35-44 responding that they added a streaming service over the last year. This compared with 55% overall.The survey findings also revealed that CTV was changing the advertising marketplace and presenting new opportunities for brands. Of the 64% of consumers aged 25-34 and 69% of consumers aged 35-44, products advertised on streaming TV were found to be more relevant than those advertised on traditional cable TV. As a result, almost half (46%) of all respondents indicated they were more inclined to research or purchase a product or service they saw on streaming TV than traditional TV. In the past year, more than a third of consumers have made a purchase based on a CTV ad.Almost two-thirds (64%)of consumers used their mobile device or tablet to shop while watching TV on a streaming service and this number increased among households with children, with 82% of parents noting they browsed or shopped online while streaming TV. More than half of consumers (54%) would be willing to view ads in their streaming TV experience for a lower monthly subscription cost and consumers aged 35-44 were most willing to view ads in their streaming TV experience for a lower monthly subscription cost (69%), followed by age 25-34 (64%) and 18-24 (59%).In further encouragement for marketers, the Valassis survey found that consumers were willing to trade data for a better ad experience. The study revealed that 68% of consumers said they are willing to share data with brands to improve their streaming TV ad experience, including the types of shows they watch regularly and anonymous demographic data.