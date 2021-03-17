UK fibre broadband network provider CityFibre is continuing to expand in the Midlands with its latest rollout, which is taking place in Solihull.

Work will begin in April on a new full fibre network which will reach homes and businesses locally as part of a £20m private investment from CityFibre. It intends to expand further soon into surrounding villages including Dickens Heath, Bentley Heath, Dorridge and Knowle.

Construction work will start in the Monkspath area, with the rest of the town set to follow. Callan Connect, which has already been working on behalf of CityFibre on Coventry’s full fibre roll-out, is delivering the construction programme. The team will be working closely with CityFibre, Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council and local communities to minimise disruption and ensure a fast and successful rollout.

Leigh Hunt, CityFibre’s city manager for Solihull, said: “The past year has really highlighted the remarkable versatility of the internet and how much we depend upon all things digital for work, education and social connectivity with our family and friends. At CityFibre, we want to ensure that as many homes as possible in Solihull are linked to full fibre - the fastest and most resilient digital infrastructure available - to make our digital experience as seamless and effective as possible.

“The investment also comes at a critical time for Solihull’s forward-thinking business community. Next-generation full fibre connectivity can drive innovation and productivity, ultimately giving businesses the platform they need to realise their growth ambitions. And it won’t just improve business locally – it will also help businesses take their products or services to an international audience.”

Ian Courts, leader of Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, added: “It is fantastic that CityFibre is now ready to start delivering its £20m infrastructure investment programme in Solihull. This once in a generation upgrade will deliver benefits to our residents, business and services; and futureproof our network infrastructure at a time when connectivity has never been so important. The digital age is here, and soon, we’ll be ready for it.”