Paul van Wanrooij, founder and director of TriNed, said: “Convinced of the benefits a smart home solution can bring to our customers, we were looking for a compelling smart home solution we could launch with only limited upfront investments. We therefore quickly saw the value-add of i4Things’ Consolomio white-label smart home solution. As a service-minded company, we particularly appreciate the unique Operator Cockpit function, which allows our operations and customer care department to monitor the service and also to provide direct support to our customers.”

Added Rob Wolters, managing partner at i4Things: “At i4Things we are focused to craft great smart home experiences for the customers of our customers. With Consolomio we empower TriNed SlimThuis with the best technologies tailored to offer a mass-market audience an impeccable smart home experience.”