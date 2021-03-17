 Lit Fibre rolls out full fibre broadband in Wiltshire | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details

New UK broadband provider Lit Fibre is launching its full-fibre broadband services in Corsham and Chippenham in Wiltshire.
Fibre optic cable 24Nov 2020

Work to install the new 10 Gigabit capable fibre infrastructure is under way, with the service expected to go live from June 2021.

Once the service is up and running,  Lit Fibre will offer 100Mbps, 500Mbps or 1Gig packages, with all offering equally fast download and upload speeds.

“We’re delighted to launch our services in Corsham and Chippenham. The past year has clearly demonstrated the importance of having a robust home internet connection in our digital world," said Lit Fibre CEO Tom Williams, commenting on the deployment.

"With more people using their home broadband for work, school, video streaming, gaming, and other bandwidth intensive applications, the pressure on copper-based services is only increasing. We recognise that consistent speeds, a reliable connection and excellent customer service are all important factors for today’s consumer. By switching to a full-fibre network, consumers can enjoy an enhanced experience, without compromise.”

Verizon
Synamedia
Qligent - Vision Intelligent

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Infrastructure