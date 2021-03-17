New UK broadband provider Lit Fibre is launching its full-fibre broadband services in Corsham and Chippenham in Wiltshire.

Work to install the new 10 Gigabit capable fibre infrastructure is under way, with the service expected to go live from June 2021.

Once the service is up and running, Lit Fibre will offer 100Mbps, 500Mbps or 1Gig packages, with all offering equally fast download and upload speeds.

“We’re delighted to launch our services in Corsham and Chippenham. The past year has clearly demonstrated the importance of having a robust home internet connection in our digital world," said Lit Fibre CEO Tom Williams, commenting on the deployment.



"With more people using their home broadband for work, school, video streaming, gaming, and other bandwidth intensive applications, the pressure on copper-based services is only increasing. We recognise that consistent speeds, a reliable connection and excellent customer service are all important factors for today’s consumer. By switching to a full-fibre network, consumers can enjoy an enhanced experience, without compromise.”