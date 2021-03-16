As it maintains its drive to address the industry transition to software and cloud Synamedia has announced that bookings for its Video Network business increased 57% year on year in 2020, it increased profitability significantly, and added 30 new customers.
The provider of video solutions noted that quality of video experience is at the heart of its video network strategy and after expanding its offerings with a solution that delivers lower latency than satellite technologies with no buffering it has now unveiled Synamedia Go, a modular suite of data-driven SaaS services designed to provide a frictionless way for pay-TV operators and OTT/direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming providers with a way to create value rapidly from their technology platforms.
The company’s Video Network business saw revenues increase across all industry sectors, geographies and technologies, including primary distribution, unified virtualised headend, ad insertion, video compression and edge delivery. The business recorded the largest single contract in its history: supporting a US content provider as it minimised bandwidth utilisation in the C-band spectrum. Synamedia said that it had projects increasing revenues from service providers needing to optimise delivery as the FCC reallocates spectrum for the rollout of 5G.
Synamedia’s Next-Generation Insertion (NGI) for regional ad insertion on broadcast streams is also seeing a surge of growth in the US. The product inserts online ad assets into the broadcast stream to support regional ad delivery to the consumer’s set-top-box. The company is also is enhancing its VIVID Compression to improve video experience in an increasingly multi-codec world, including support for the VVC codec and 8K.
“Our leadership position and strong growth are the direct result of our intense focus on virtualised software, cloud and quality of video experience over the last two years. By allowing new customers and our installed base to migrate to the cloud at their own pace, we are well positioned to sustain this momentum,” said Julien Signès, senior vice president and general manager, video network at Synamedia.
The company aims to keep this momentum with Synamedia GO. The solution is based on an ‘add and go’ architecture, with each service designed to achieve a significant return on investment with minimal effort. The first services out of the blocks are Go.Aggregate and Go.Experiment. Targeted at commercial, product and editorial teams, these new platform-agnostic offerings are designed to provide actionable results supported by experimentation, implementation and improvement to drive up engagement, loyalty and revenues.
The Aggregate module is said to remove the navigation headache faced by viewers as they switch between broadcast, catch-up and OTT content sources in a provider’s ecosystem. It allows providers to extract more value from their platform by unifying content from different services and presenting it to viewers in a simplified, curated and searchable way. With support for metadata aggregation, recommendations and federated search across multiple services and on any display, Go.Aggregate can help providers keep viewers on their platform, boosting satisfaction and reducing costly churn.
