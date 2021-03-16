In the latest of a recent splurge of purchases of classic and current films to expand its content portfolio, streaming service provider Cinedigm has announced the acquisition of the content library of Films Around the World.
With more than 150 feature films and more than 500 hours of audio programmes, the Films Around The World library has been one of the largest remaining independently owned rights managed classic film libraries. The library includes classic dramas, thrillers, comedies and westerns, horror films from 1940s to the 1980s Exploitation films and Cult films from 1970s. In addition, the library includes popular radio shows, including Joe Pyne Radio, Norman Vincent and Jean Shepherd, most known for being the author and narrator of The Christmas Story.
Many of original 35mm films stored are currently stored and preserved at the University of California, Los Angeles. The library also includes the Academy Award nominated The Shanghai Gesture, a 1941 American film noir based on the Broadway play of the same name. Additional highlights include the iconic horror films Strangler of the Swamp, The Flying Serpent and Devil Bat's Daughter (pictured). Westerns found in the library include Navajo Kid as well as some of John Wayne’s classics Blue Steel, Dawn Rider and Texas Terror.
Additionally, the FATW library includes remake rights to over 150 feature films and previous customers and clients include Turner ClassicMovies, Amazon, Shout Factory and Starz. With Cinedigm, the library will be used to provide unique and sought-after content to the streamer’s growing streaming channel initiatives.
“The Films Around The World library is a perfect complement to the classic film enthusiast found on our recently acquired The Film Detective and Fandor channels,” said Cinedigm chief content officer Yolanda Macias. “In addition to the advertising-video-on-demand (AVOD) and subscription-video-on-demand revenues, we intend to increase the footprint of this library, reaching even more fans, through our deep digital distribution muscle and numerous transactional digital partners.”
Films Around The World was owned and operated by the late Alex Kogan who passed away in 2017. A graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, B.S.E. 1959, and Harvard Law School, J.D., 1962. Kogan operated in New York for over 40 years. “Alex was a treasure trove of film history, not only was he a passionate collector he was also one of the most resourceful and forward-thinking people I knew on my side of the industry,” said Phil Hopkins, president of The Film Detective. “We are thrilled to acquire this important film and media library which includes the original film elements of John Wayne's early films as well as many other important genre films."
