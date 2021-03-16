Pan-African digital infrastructure provider Liquid Technologies has announced what it calls the culmination of its business transformation from being a telecoms and digital services provider to a full one-stop-shop technology group through a group-wide rebrand to Liquid Intelligent Technologies.
The company has spent the last two decades establishing itself as a leading network provider in the region with an infrastructure spanning over 73,000 KM and the rebrand to Liquid Intelligent Technologies aims to highlight the organisation's expansion of its cloud business, cyber security services and other technologies added to its existing telecoms and connectivity capability.
“Our ongoing investment in our networks and data centres across Africa have uniquely positioned us to utilise our infrastructure to accelerate the availability of new intelligent technologies including the high computing power of the cloud, artificial intelligence and cyber security to our customers,” explained Liquid Intelligent Technologies group chief executive officer Nic Rudnick. “We are now excited to be executing our vision of bringing new technological opportunities to the market with a highly differentiated product set supported by our existing infrastructure and digital innovation.”
The move will see the company expand into new territories including Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and as Liquid Intelligent Technologies the company says that it will be bringing its high-performance network connectivity closer to more people and accelerating the development of the digital workplace. It will expand its managed services offerings to drive and says that it will ensure successful adoption of tools to re-imagine customers' businesses and how they work and connect.
