The two companies have been working in the UK for 12 years, serving global broadcasters, sports organisations, production companies and online media.

LiveU, which is based in New Jersey, is hoping the acquisition will enable it to enhance its direct presence in the UK, streamline its go-to-market and expand its portfolio offerings of mission-critical transmission, multi-camera production and IP cloud distribution solutions.

Avi Cohen, LiveU’s COO and co-founder, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Malcolm Harland, Garland’s managing director and co-founder, and his team into the LiveU family. From the Royal Wedding, London Summer Games and UK General Elections to the past year’s Covid-19 pandemic and numerous other events, we have been covering the UK’s top news and sports stories with Garland’s local support.

“Making Garland part of LiveU will ensure that we address our customers’ needs even more effectively with greater focus and agility. This acquisition underlines our commitment to deliver end-to-end solutions and enhance our customers’ lifecycles with a combination of best-in-class technology, a full-service guarantee and workflow flexibility.”

Harland (pictured), in his new role as LiveU’s country manager, UK, and sales director, Northern Europe, added: “I am delighted that the Garland team and I have been invited into the LiveU family. The opportunity to work together, delivering further growth and a clear strategy for the UK is an exciting prospect. I am certain that we will become much more than the sum of the individual parts.”