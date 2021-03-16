 WildEarth roars onto on BOLT+ | Programming | News | Rapid TV News
Nature channel WildEarth, which broadcasts live and interactive from the wilderness, throughout Africa and the UK, is to launch on the BOLT+ platform and mobile app, and on connected Hisense TVs.

wildearth2BOLT+ is an interactive multi-platform system that curates live TV, live radio and independent live streamers, which are broadcast on mobile, web and partner TV OEMs.

Graham Wallington, CEO and co-founder of WildEarth, commented: “We are super excited to be launching WildEarth on BOLT+ and can't wait to be taking new audiences on safari in Africa.”

Added Jamal Hassim, CEO and founder of BOLT Global: “We are very much looking forward to launching the WildEarth live channel on BOLT+. WildEarth not only brings our viewers exciting wildlife content daily but creates a level of audience immersion with nature like we have never experienced before.”

