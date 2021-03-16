In a move that it says emphasises its strategic ambitions, leading Australian factual programming producer, WildBear Entertainment, has appointed wildlife biologist and multi-award-winning producer, director, writer and presenter Chadden Hunter as an executive producer.
Hunter boasts a long and distinguished career in natural history filmmaking with both the BBC Natural History Unit and National Geographic, amongst others. Most recently, for the BBC he was a producer/director/writer on Seven Worlds, One Planet and Planet Earth 2, as well as series producer on Wild Arabia and principal director on Frozen Planet. For National Geographic his credits include Hunter & Hunted and Cliffhangers, both of which he also presented. His projects have won 12 Emmy Awards and eight BAFTAs.
In his new role, Hunter will be working with the team to deepen its slate of natural history content and films about the natural world, secure new commissions, and run productions. “I am super-excited to be joining forces with WildBear Entertainment for the next stage of my career. I’ve been a fan of their work for years and it’s great to be back on home turf in Australia,” he remarked regarding his new role. “I can’t wait to get stuck in with the team to enhance WildBear’s natural history output still further. We’ll be working on ambitious new programmes for new outlets, to be enjoyed by audiences all over the world.”
“There is a tremendous appetite for beautifully produced natural history at the moment, especially if it takes us to new worlds and shares unique stories, as with Playing with Sharks”, added Michael Tear, WildBear Entertainment’s CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Chadden to the team. His appointment not only gives us an additional resource to capitalise on this current demand but also, more importantly, he brings extraordinary expertise from working all over the world at every stage of the creative process, from operating cameras to directing, producing and presenting. And he knows his stuff: Chadden’s enviable production credits are underpinned by impressive academic qualifications in zoology and ecology.”
In addition to the company’s expertise in history, science and engineering, and arts programming, WildBear already has a track record in creating natural history content for both domestic and international broadcasters. Recent titles include Bushfire Animal Rescue for PBS Nature, ZDF/ARTE and SBS and Dino Bird for National Geographic and ZDFE. The company’s Playing with Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story was officially selected for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in the World Cinema Documentary Competition.
