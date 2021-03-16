Produced by Armoza Formats and Gamechanger’s Nimrod Harel and Yaron Yashinsky, Family Piggy Bank puts one family’s knowledge and trust in each other to the test as they work together to try to fill their family piggy bank. One main contestant with the help of four family members will go through three rounds of trivia in a bid to win money. Using CGI technology, the format comes with a technological hub that creates a prime time, shiny floor studio, virtual game play movements and a virtual audience.

Armoza is also bringing two new formats that were created as co-developments with Something Special Korea:

Checklist for Love is a dating reality competition that taps into the age-old struggle when looking for a partner – do you follow your head or your heart? Eleven men and 10 women will move in together in hope of finding their ‘one true love’. Each contestant has a checklist of qualities they say are most important in a future partner, and each week one quality is revealed as they compete in challenges. At the end of each week, one person is eliminated, moving out and removing the money equal to their worth from the prize money. The overall winner will possess all the qualities on the list and leave with their chosen partner and the prize money.

More is Less is a cooking competition that sees four chefs battle it out in three elimination rounds to impress top industry judges. The more ingredients they use, the less money they win. In each round, the chefs race against the clock to cook a top-level dish using the allowed number of ingredients, selecting them from a rotating pantry. The winner will cook the best dishes with the fewest ingredients to take home a cash prize.

Armoza’s new scripted offerings include A Family Man – a hit sitcom from TNT Russia (pictured). The series follows an ordinary man who has been trying to get his wife pregnant. And when that day finally comes, he is faced with some shocking news – not only is his wife pregnant but so is his mistress… and his one-night stand. Understandably shocked by the news, he decides that he will be there for them all and invites them to all live with him under one roof. To his surprise, the women form an unlikely friendship and move in together... without him. The first season was produced by Semyon Slepakov and has already been renewed for a second season, scheduled to premiere later in 2021.

Married Life Scenes is a drama that follows a young married couple, Polina and Nikita, who were madly in love but have quickly become disillusioned by their relationship and are headed for a divorce. However, when Polina accidentally kills an influencer she thinks Nikita is cheating on her with, the couple’s passion is reignited. With their relationship never better, the couples see themselves as “cleansers” as they go on a spree to rid the world of whomever they deem toxic, falling deeper in love with each other again as they do. The series was produced by production company SREDA and will soon begin airing on the new platform of MTC.

Both scripted series are available for adaptation and as finished series.

Avi Armoza, CEO of Armoza Formats, commented: “With such an unexpected year behind us, it is more important than ever to bring innovative content that directly fits the industry’s needs. We have brought a slate of formats that will appeal to broadcasters and streamers alike – whether it’s a family game show that offers cost-effective solutions to create a prime time production, a dating reality arc competition that offers a very authentic approach to finding love in a way that viewers worldwide can relate to, or two new scripted series that offer creative approaches to marriage and family life.”