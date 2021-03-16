Becoming the second US operator to offer the channel exclusively dedicated to presenting Turkish dramas in Spanish, Verizon is making Kanal D Drama from THEMA América available to subscribers of the Mundo and Mundo Total packages on its Fios TV service.
Launched in the US in late 2019, offering over 1,500 hours annually of Turkish dramas dubbed in Spanish, Kanal D Drama celebrated its first year in the US Hispanic market with continuous growth reaching what was claimed to be “excellent” viewing performance and no less than “dramatic” ratings increase in 2020.
The Turkish miniseries presented by Kanal D Drama have become audience favourites, with titles such as Así Es la Vida, El Precio del Amor and Secretos Prohibidos, dramas that proved popular among lockdown audiences in summer 2020. Currently, fans of Turkish dramas on Kanal D Drama in the US can enjoy super productions such as Mi Vida Eres Tú, Gumus, Tormenta de Pasiones, La Sombra del Pasado, Por Mi Hijo and La Familia via Verizon Fios TV and also Comcast Xfinity.
“We are very excited to start this year by closing this strategic agreement with Verizon, which strengthens our relationship with this great partner as well as our position in the US Hispanic market,” said Patrick Rivet, CEO of THEMA América, commenting on the carriage deal with the operator. “This expansion of Kanal D Drama to Fios TV reaffirms our commitment to continue keeping the Spanish-speaking audience company with our varied offer of the best Turkish productions.”
Kanal D Drama is the first 24/7 Turkish drama channel owned by Kanal D International Networks and currently reaches 15 countries in three continents. Product of a strategic alliance with Kanal D International, THEMA América manages, operates, and distributes Spanish-language signals for Kanal D Drama in the USA and Latin America including Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay. International versions of Kanal D Drama channel are also available in Albania, France, and Kosovo.
