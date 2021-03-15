Fox Entertainment’s free advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming service Tubi has announced its first-ever branded integration in NASCARin the form of a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and the No. 42 team, led by driver Ross Chastain.
The deal will begin with the race event in Atlanta on 21 March and Tubi will also make an appearance on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro with former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch, at Richmond Raceway on 17 April 17. The partnership will feature Tubi as the primary partner on each car, in-car cameras and driver fire suits at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway. FOX Sports’ veteran reporter and newly named Tubi Ambassador Erin Andrews will also serve as Grand Marshal on behalf of Tubi in Atlanta.
Tubi has more than 30,000 films and television shows from over 250 content partners, including nearly every major studio. In January 2021 the AVOD provider revealed that in 2020 it streamed 2.5 billion hours of content, a 58% increase in viewership over the past 12 months.
Commenting on the NASCAR deal which could see a further spike in viewership, Tubi vice president of marketing Natalie Bastian said: “We’re excited to make history with FOX as Tubi appears at its first NASCAR race. Our collaboration is a uniquely organic one, given both Tubi and NASCAR have such a massive and diverse audience and we’re thrilled that established drivers Ross Chastain and Kurt Busch will be in the driver’s seat, as well as Tubi Ambassador Erin Andrews being a Grand Marshal.”
“The car looks great and I’m excited to welcome Tubi to the No. 42 team for the Atlanta race,” added Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 42 Tubi Chevrolet. “FOX does a great job bringing NASCAR into homes each weekend through their race broadcast and it’s great that our team can help highlight the Tubi streaming service from FOX to those same fans.”
Tubi has more than 30,000 films and television shows from over 250 content partners, including nearly every major studio. In January 2021 the AVOD provider revealed that in 2020 it streamed 2.5 billion hours of content, a 58% increase in viewership over the past 12 months.
Commenting on the NASCAR deal which could see a further spike in viewership, Tubi vice president of marketing Natalie Bastian said: “We’re excited to make history with FOX as Tubi appears at its first NASCAR race. Our collaboration is a uniquely organic one, given both Tubi and NASCAR have such a massive and diverse audience and we’re thrilled that established drivers Ross Chastain and Kurt Busch will be in the driver’s seat, as well as Tubi Ambassador Erin Andrews being a Grand Marshal.”
“The car looks great and I’m excited to welcome Tubi to the No. 42 team for the Atlanta race,” added Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 42 Tubi Chevrolet. “FOX does a great job bringing NASCAR into homes each weekend through their race broadcast and it’s great that our team can help highlight the Tubi streaming service from FOX to those same fans.”