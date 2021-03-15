In the event’s second broadcaster announcement in 24 hours, the Extreme E electric off-road racing series has confirmed live and on-demand streaming sports channel DAZN as its Japanese broadcaster.
The series will feature electric SUVs competing in extreme environments around the world – in Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Patagonia, places which have all been affected by the climate crisis - and is geared towards highlighting the impact of climate change and human interference in some of the most remote parts of the world. As well as highlighting a variety of environmental issues including, desertification, rising sea levels, glacier retreat, deforestation and ice melt, the series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change.
Extreme E aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet. Some of the biggest names in motorsport have founded teams including Formula One World Champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg with teams X44 and Rosberg X Racing respectively. Fellow Formula One star Jenson Button has not only founded a team – JBXE – but will also be behind the wheel. Teams will be gender balanced.
Following the inaugural race in Saudi Arabia (3-4 April), the series will visit Senegal (29-30 May), Greenland (28-29 August), Brazil (23-24 October) and Patagonia (11-12 December). By holding races in areas that are suffering at the hands of the environmental crisis, such as tropical rainforests and the Arctic, the aim is to raise viewers' awareness and interest in environmental issues. Nine teams are confirmed to compete at Extreme E’s opening round in the deserts of AlUla, Saudi Arabia. Extreme E’s mission to ‘race without a trace’ and minimise local impact, means the evert will not be open to spectators, with fans instead invited to follow the action through the live TV broadcast and on social media.
In Japan, the series will join a roster of motorsport entertainment already available on the DAZN channel, including Formula One and the partnership with Extreme E is not just the latest in a wide range of broadcast deals for the event, it is the latest in a series of new contracts in the country. All of the racing entertainment, from racing action to Extreme E’s magazine shows highlighting the environmental endeavours of the championship, will air on DAZN.
"We are delighted to be delivering the inaugural event of the new Extreme E race series. DAZN has been committed to providing a rich content experience for motorsports fans in Japan since its launch,” said Martyn Jones, DAZN Japan executive vice president commenting on the deal. “We believe that this event, which will feature many famous racers, will be an enjoyable content for all F1 fans. “What makes it even more special is that fans will only be able to watch through their screens as the competition is held without spectators in consideration to environmental issues, and DAZN is a perfect platform for the cause. Moreover, DAZN, which is also committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, supports the mission of gender equality.”
Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell added: “I’m delighted to be bringing Extreme E to Japan through this partnership with DAZN, a premium OTT platform that supports us in developing a youth orientated audience. It is also the home of Formula One in Japan, so will allow us to target a huge Japanese motorsport audience with our innovative sport for purpose. As a sport without spectators on site it is really important for us to reach as many people as possible and the best way to do this is through the screen. We look forward to sharing our exciting wheel-to-wheel racing, but also the wider messages of the championship around electrification, environment and equality.”
