Serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) will return in a 10-episode series that also stars Clancy Brown (Highlander, The Shawshank Redemption). Production will begin in early 2021 in Massachusetts. Produced by Showtime, the new Dexter is executive produced by Clyde Phillips, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Michael C. Hall, Bill Carraro, Scott Reynolds, and Marcos Siega.

American Rust is a family drama based on Philipp Meyer’s debut novel of the same name. It explores the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated chief of police Del Harris (Jeff Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in Pennsylvania. When the woman he truly loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he's willing to do to protect him. The series is executive produced by Dan Futterman (Capote), Jeff Daniels, and Elisa Ellis (Narcos, Hannibal) and Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker Studios.

Flatbush Misdemeanors is a new half-hour comedy created and written by Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, who will both star. The 10-episode series is a co-production by Showtime and Avalon (Breeders, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver). The raw comedy of city life follows Iso and Perlman, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in the brash environment of Flatbush, Brooklyn. Flatbush Misdemeanors is executive produced by Perlman and Iso, with Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin, and Chloe Pisello for Avalon.

Created and executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Narcos), Yellowjackets is a one-hour drama series starring Melanie Lynskey (Castle Rock), Juliette Lewis (Camping), Christina Ricci (Z: The Beginning of Everything), and Tawny Cypress (Unforgettable). Jonathan Lisco joins Lyle and Nickerson to serve as executive producer and showrunning partner. Produced for Showtime by studio Entertainment One (eOne), Karyn Kusama executive produces and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer. Production will start early this year in Vancouver, Canada. Yellowjackets tells the story of a team of high school soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. It chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later.