The controversial CBS special featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which aired last Sunday, 7 March, has now delivered 21.3 million viewers in the US, according to Nielsen live plus three day ratings.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: a CBS Primetime Special, featuring the chat show queen’s interview with the Sussexes discussing their issues and travails the UK Royal Family, including a bombshell accusation of racism by a senior royal, has also surpassed 61 million viewers around the world, distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution.

The programme is also available to stream for free, on demand, on the CBS App and CBS.com.



When shown on 8 March in the UK on ITV, figures released by the UK's leading commercial broadcaster showed that its exclusive UK broadcast of Oprah Winfrey’s interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was watched by a peak audience of 12.4 million viewers . The broadcast was viewed by more than half of people watching television across the UK at that time with an average audience of 11.1 million, gaining a 54% share between 9pm and 11pm. ITV News, which directly followed Oprah With Meghan and Harry averaging 4.8 million, for a 45% share and a peak of 6.1 million, its highest since 15 November 2020.





