With the addition of virtual live channels a pressing need for today’s media operators, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched Channel Assembly for its content personalisation and monetisation service, AWS Elemental MediaTailor.
Explaining the reason for its launch, AWS noted that traditional methods of delivering pre-recorded content across multiple channels or for replay on a channel can be inefficient and cost-prohibitive, as content providers often have to pay multiple fees to transcode and process the same piece of content. By contrast, it said that MediaTailor Channel Assembly offered a simple solution, providing a more streamlined way to use content already available in existing libraries, so that content providers using AWS Elemental MediaTailor can create specialist or niche live streaming services without unnecessary overhead.
The new feature is designed to let broadcasters and OTT channel operators quickly and easily create virtual live channels, and optionally monetise the channels with dynamic server-side ad insertion. Users assign a list of pre-prepared programmes to a schedule, and the service delivers a playlist for a linear channel to audiences at scale, without, says AWS, having to re-transcode video content or create SCTE-35/104 infrastructure for digital programme insertion.
MediaTailor resources also support the assembly of a live channel from HLS, DASH or CMAF packaged sources and the AWS Elemental MediaConvert file-based video encoding service can be used to transcode content from single file sources, including MP4, MOV, and MXF formats, into the HLS, DASH, or CMAF outputs. These can be used as sources for AWS Elemental MediaTailor Channel Assembly programmes.
AWS Elemental MediaPackage, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), or any compliant origin can then be configured as the source location for content, and once a source location is defined, the user can create programmes and assemble a schedule for the linear channel. Programmes can be scheduled in a relative loop with dynamic pre-, mid- and post- roll ad breaks defined.
