Viaccess-Orca's TVaaS platform provides Cable Club with a complete solution for secure live video delivery, including applications for smartphones, tablets, and computers. Since TVaaS is a fully managed and cloud-based video service delivery platform, it allows Cable Club to quickly monetise its new IPTV and OTT service. Cable Club will rely on security agents offered by VO's DRM solutions within its new Android TV STBs, ensuring a superior TV experience for all subscribers with the highest content protection.

“Consumers want premium content on every screen, but it's imperative that the content is protected. VO's TVaaS platform provides us with a flexible, one-stop-shop solution for delivering TV content to a wide range of devices, backed by a powerful DRM that has passed rigorous industry assessments," said Cable Club CEO Ana Lucia Gonzales commenting on the deployment. "Thanks to VO's solution, Cable Club will be the first local pay-TV operator in South Peru to offer a live service via mobile apps as well as Android TV STBs."

Philippe Leonetti, CEO at Viaccess-Orca, added: “Cable Club is set to disrupt the Peruvian market with its unique TV offering that we're proud to be powering. Speed and responsiveness to subscriber demands are important factors for success in today's pay-TV environment, and our TVaaS platform will ensure a fast time to market for Cable Club's new service with minimal upfront investment.”