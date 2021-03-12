Just as it consolidates its next-generation strategy after being the lead purchaser of C-Band spectrum in the US, comms provider Verizon is now predicting that its spectrum holdings will fuel rapid 5G mobility and home expansion in 2021 and beyond.
The operator says that its C-band spectrum when added to existing mmWave assets will result in what it calls “5G built right”. In around a year’s time, the company calculated that it will have incremental 5G bandwidth available to 100 million people, delivering 5G Ultra Wideband performance on C-Band spectrum. Additionally, it assures that it will increase total fixed wireless internet services to 15 million homes by the end of 2021.
Leading this drive will be the 10 new locations for Verizon’s 5G Home package in March 2021. These include Cleveland; Las Vegas; Louisville; Omaha; San Diego; CA,Charlotte, NC; Cincinnati; Hartford; Kansas City; and Salt Lake City. 5G Home Internet users can experience maximum download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. Typical upload speeds are around 50 Mbps, depending on location, over 5G Ultra Wideband or 4G LTE as backup. 5G Home customers also receive access to the discovery+ direct-to-consumer streaming service for 12 months.
“We continue to lead the industry with ever-expanding broadband and mobility options for our customers, and our new C-band spectrum holdings, in combination with our extensive mmWave spectrum holdings, will only accelerate that for customers,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO, Verizon Consumer Group commenting on the 5G drive. “5G internet disrupts the current delivery of broadband internet service and provides speed and reliability, possible only because of our winning network combination. That’s 5G Built Right.”
