Entertainment and AVOD company Crackle Plus is to launch its Crackle app on smart TVs and set-top boxes powered by OTT and hybrid TV solutions provider Vewd.

Shipping on almost 40 million connected TVs, set-top boxes, game consoles, and cars each year, Vewd powers the app store, home screen, and promotion experiences on brands including Sony, Hisense, Vestel, Vodafone and Swisscom.

At launch, Crackle content will be available to customers in the US on TVs powered by Vewd’s software. Crackle’s library includes blockbuster films, classic TV series and a list of original and exclusive programming such as Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, After the Murder of Albert Lima, Breaking Beauty, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, The Clearing, Insomnia, and Going From Broke.

President of Crackle Plus Philippe Guelton said: “Crackle is thrilled to partner with Vewd to open the door for their customers to our expanding collection of originals and exclusives, as well as our ever-changing library of studio films, docu-series, sports content and classic TV shows.”

Added Aneesh Rajaram, CEO of Vewd: “Consumers are increasingly turning to AVOD services like Crackle to meet their on-demand content needs. Now with the Crackle app on Vewd-enabled devices, our customers can keep up with consumer demand and deliver some of the world’s best blockbuster film titles and classic TV series out the gate.”