A mecca for UK holiday makers and fun seekers, Blackpool is the latest UK location to receive the CityFibre treatment as it continues its full fibre broadband rollout through the North West of England.

The growing UK gigabit broadband provider is to upgrade the region’s legacy networks with a £60m infrastructure investment, which it says complements the Blackpool & Fylde Coast full fibre network.

Upon completion, the network will be in reach of nearly every home and business in the town and will provide a platform for a new generation of ‘smart city’ applications, as well as the roll-out of 5G mobile services.

CityFibre has appointed Steve Thorpe as city manager to spearhead delivery of the Blackpool project, which is due to begin in April, with work expected to be completed by 2025. Thorpe, who is also managing CityFibre’s Preston project, will be responsible for ensuring the network is implemented with minimal disruption, while delivering maximum benefit for the wider community.

Thorpe will be the lead point of contact for all the town’s stakeholders and a key advocate of the benefits that a full fibre network will bring to Blackpool’s residents and businesses.

He said: “CityFibre is making major strides in the North West when it comes to enabling towns and cities with gigabit-capable broadband and Blackpool is next in line to reap the benefits of this transformative technology.

“As we’ve all seen over the past year, digital technology is increasingly important for maintaining connections. Full Fibre will not only help make that simpler than ever, but it will also support smart home technology and allow people to work from home with ease. We must also turn our attention to digital connectivity’s pivotal role in growing and protecting the local economy and businesses as we navigate our way through the on-going pandemic.”

Telent is delivering the construction programme on CityFibre’s behalf, and CityFibre will work closely with Blackpool, Wyre and Lancashire County Councils and local communities to ensure a fast and successful roll-out. Residents are being kept informed by mailings ahead of works starting in their streets.