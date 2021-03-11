Days after launching what it said was the first free, ad-supported sports streaming TV service in the UK, hosting a selection of channels not available on traditional pay-TV, SportsTribal TV has added FUEL TV, to its content selection.
The new streaming offer aims to help what it calls under-represented sports bodies, leagues, rights owners and niche sports creators to turn their video content libraries into 24/7 linear streaming channels for OTT distribution to fans and audiences. This says SportsTribal TV will enable channel publishers to earn new revenues from TV advertising sold on their channel.
Founded in 2003, and available in more than 100 countries around the world, FUEL TV says that it is the only channel focused exclusively on the sports, culture and lifestyles of surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, free skiing, BMX and MTB, and the art, music and fashion that define them. The service is available as a free advertising-supported streaming television (FAsST) channel in key territories, and as a global premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service FUEL TV+.
With mandatory confinement, content consumption habits have changed, as well as the growth of FAsST, SVOD, AVOD and OTT streaming services, FUEL TV believes that it is well placed to cash in on the new dynamic in the video market.
“The global agreement with SportsTribal is part of the brand’s expansion strategy,” commented FUEL TV CMO Inês D’Alte. “The proximity with our final consumer allows us to get to know their consumption habits better and adapt our offer accordingly. Partnering with global services and platforms helps us reinforce our position together with our audience and as a benchmark channel in action sports.”
“I am delighted to welcome FUEL TV as one of our key launch partners.” added SportsTribal TV CEO and founder of Frank Bowe. “FUEL TV has identified early the massive opportunity and commercial benefit of streaming directly to their fans 24/7 on SportsTribal TV. I look forward to working with the team as we expand our global footprint to deliver premium live event, 24/7 linear and VOD content direct to the FUEL TV fan base for free around the world.”
