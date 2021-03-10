In what seems a case of another day, another full-fibre rollout, former leading altnet CityFibre has announced a £1.5 million extension to its £30 million development project for the provision of gigabit broadband connectivity to tens of thousands of premises in the city of Peterborough.
In September 2020, the company, which claims to be the UK’s third largest broadband provider, claimed to have hit a major milestone in Peterborough when it officially passed the halfway mark on its original build plan. Now, with what CityFibre says is no less than “huge” demand for full-fibre services, the villages of Glinton and Eye are being added to the roll out, with work starting in the areas this month. Services are now live for users across many areas of Peterborough, including Dogsthorpe, Paston, Walton, Eastfield, Park, Orton Southgate and New England.
The connections in these areas are being delivered via launch partner Vodafone’s Gigafast Broadband service, with TalkTalk Future Fibre packages also now available. Residents in Glinton and Eye will be able to receive services from both Vodafone and TalkTalk. Granemore Group is delivering the project on CityFibre’s behalf and will continue to work closely with CityFibre and Peterborough City Council to manage any disruption and use modern build techniques to ensure a fast and efficient roll out.
“We’re making huge strides in delivering full-fibre to homes and businesses across Peterborough, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring our best-in-class network to include those living in the villages of Glinton and Eye,” said Rebecca Stephens, CityFibre’s City Manager for Peterborough, commenting on the new deployment. “At CityFibre, we pride ourselves on being agile and flexible. There is clear demand in these villages for full-fibre and we’re now working quickly to ensure premises in both villages can access our network later this year.”
"It is our goal to give as many residents and businesses as possible access to full fibre networks and reliable high speed broadband services so it is great news that residents in Eye and Glinton will be the latest to receive these services,” said Councillor John Holdich, Leader of Peterborough City Council. “I am sure residents in the many other parts of the city already benefiting from these services will vouch for how useful this level of digital connectivity is for businesses in particular. When the CityFibre project is complete, Peterborough will be one of the best digitally connected cities in the UK, and indeed the world. This will bring a number of positive benefits such as helping to attract and retain businesses, encouraging new investment, boosting innovation, and enhancing educational opportunities.”
