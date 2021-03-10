Aiming to fulfil international broadcasting needs as it offers a safe and secure testing environment for the automotive industry, KymiRing, the largest motorsports and events venue in Northern Europe, has announced plans to implement industrial-grade 5G technology.
KymiRing says that with its new network it can provide motorsport audiences around the world with an entirely new kind of spectator experience with the capacity and speed of 5G infrastructure able to support what it calls “unprecedented” televising techniques for motorsport.
The 5G private wireless network will be completed during 2021 by European edge connectivity solutions provider EDZCOM which is supporting KymiRing on its 5G journey by deploying what it assures are reliable, high-bandwidth connectivity and capacity that will evolve to ultra-low latency and even faster speeds. It will not only attempt to fulfil international broadcasting needs but also provide a safe and secure testing environment for the automotive industry.
At the heart of the network will be a Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) private wireless network and edge computing platform which will effectively replace the need for traditional two-way radio. In addition to improving the spectator experience, the new private wireless environment is also said to be providing broadcast production companies benefits such as reliable, secure, high-bandwidth connectivity.
Commenting on what he believes the new network can do, Markku Pietilä, CEO, KymiRing, said: “With this network investment we will have the capacity to broadcast a live stream of numerous racers at the same time. We see this platform as a springboard to build our digital business and develop new services. [We have] chosen Nokia as its device supplier given its pioneering technology and security. Big events generally require an enormous stake from production companies, who arrive with truckloads of cables and support technology. Thanks to our network improvements, the infrastructure is completed significantly faster as most of the technology is available on site. We will be able to deliver sensor data via the network directly to any destination in the world, while testing in even demanding conditions.”
“Motorsport has a long legacy of being at the forefront of technology innovation. KymiRing is no exception. Implementing 5G will enhance the testing environment for automotive teams and radically transform the viewing experience for fans and spectators,” added Stephan Litjens, general manager, enterprise solutions, Nokia Cloud & Network Services.
