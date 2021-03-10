Claiming to be breaking the barrier to entry for streaming TV channel creation, monetisation, DistroScale has launched the DistroTV Platform Services unit for publishers, content creators, video libraries, brands and agencies.









“We bring expertise and efficiency to our approach, so that content companies no longer have to invest millions to be ‘streaming-ready’,” added Saini. “Our business model is unique and rooted in a solid and continuously improving technical infrastructure. We assume the risk so our content partners and brands can focus on leveraging our platform to execute their audience objectives. Extending our platform to put the power of streaming in reach of more voices and more content partners is a big part of our mission and equally a big part of why we have built the largest truly independent streaming TV service. Our diverse content line-up resonates with audiences who can’t find what we offer on any other platform.” The new service claims to be able to lower “significantly” the barrier to market entry for any media brand interested in creating, monetising and distributing its own streaming TV channel. It offers brands what is said to be a fast, risk-free, and affordable path with no upfront or recurring fixed fees to launch streaming TV channels, generate incremental revenues, and increase viewership.“Channel creation used to only be accessible to content owners with big budgets and infrastructure,” explained Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company to DistroTV. “Given how quickly streaming evolved from a niche to a standard media consumption platform, we saw a need to create a solution that would reduce any perceived cost, complexity, and risk barriers that were preventing media brands from making the leap to OTT.”Tools on offer to streaming video platform developers span technical infrastructure and curation to monetisation and distribution. Over 40 content brands have piloted the new Platform Services offering including Black Enterprise, which turned to DistroTV Platform Services to transform and monetise its video library into its first ad-supported streaming channel, as well as partners Us Weekly, Lone Star, Best of British TV (BoB TV) and Pinoy Box Office (PBO).The new business-to-business unit complements the company’s consumer-facing DistroTV platform whose multicultural content line-up targets a line-up of independent programming for viewers in the US, Canada and the UK.“We bring expertise and efficiency to our approach, so that content companies no longer have to invest millions to be ‘streaming-ready’,” added Saini. “Our business model is unique and rooted in a solid and continuously improving technical infrastructure. We assume the risk so our content partners and brands can focus on leveraging our platform to execute their audience objectives. Extending our platform to put the power of streaming in reach of more voices and more content partners is a big part of our mission and equally a big part of why we have built the largest truly independent streaming TV service. Our diverse content line-up resonates with audiences who can’t find what we offer on any other platform.”