CityFibre has invested £30m in the project, which will extend to business and residential addresses throughout the region.

Detailed planning is already under way for the network, which will provide a platform for a new generation of “smart city” applications, as well as the roll-out of 5G mobile services.

CityFibre has appointed Steve Thorpe as city manager to spearhead delivery of the Preston project, which is due to begin in May, with work expected to be completed within the next three years. He will be responsible for ensuring the full fibre network is implemented with minimal disruption while delivering maximum benefit for the wider community and will be the lead point of contact for all the city’s stakeholders.

Thorpe commented: “Digital connectivity has never been more important. Full Fibre broadband will help households access all the latest entertainment at lightning speed, but the benefits are far deeper than that – from enabling smart home technology to giving people the freedom to work from home with ease. This is particularly vital with us spending more time in our homes than ever.

“With our build partners, we will do everything possible to minimise disruption as we begin to roll out this game-changing technology. This project will future-proof Preston and lay the foundations for its digital transformation, whilst enabling vital economic recovery.”

Across the UK, CityFibre is already working with launch partner, Vodafone to deliver next generation broadband services, and TalkTalk is expected to join the network soon.