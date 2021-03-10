As the company focuses on the transition to 5G for its new Connected Edge solution, Vislink’s live production product manager and interim group R&D leader, David Edwards, has joined the European Broadcasting Union’s 5G in Content Production Group (5GCP).

5GCP brings together major equipment vendors, broadcasters and leaders in the industry to define relevant use cases for 5G technology across various genres including news, sports, events, studio and location production. It also works to identify and quantify the associated technical and operational requirements for the anticipated 5G transition, as well as gain a thorough understanding of typical working practices and standardisation of the latest broadband technology.

“5G will play an important part in the future of wireless camera applications for the live video production sectors and we are already seeing traction on consumer telecommunications," Edwards explained.



"Yet there are many aspects of this technology that industry leaders must understand in order to develop the best products and use of the 5G infrastructure. That is why I am honoured to represent Vislink as a member of EBU’s 5GCP group. We will work to help standardise the 5G transition, provide guided use cases for leaders in the industry and help clients adapt to the next generation of broadcasting.”

Vislink’s Connected Edge solution creates an environment using IP connectivity to facilitate lower latency, ultrafast video and data speeds at a higher capacity in order to provide customers with instantaneous actionable video through the efficient utilisation of resources. It enables real-time analytics that are said to disrupt traditional information flows by facilitating the collection and assessment of actionable intelligence including metadata, biometrics, video and audio recognition.

Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink, said: “5G connectivity will be a key component in achieving the Connected Edge. The live production use case requires unique specs like high uplink capacity and very low latency. We look forward to being part of the working group that will help bring broadcast requirements to the 5G roadmap and ecosystem.”