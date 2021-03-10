Claiming to now be able to break through the limitations of existing co-watching offers, streaming solutions provider VisualOn has unveiled WatchParty, a co-watching solution that combines video viewing and socialising in what is said to be an advanced, easy-to-deploy package.
Essentially, the solution is designed to optimise viewers’ streaming video experiences, offer new ways for subscribers to consume and engage with content, offering synchronisation of video chat, text chat and audio with live and VOD content.
It also includes standard features to enable a co-watch experience, such as real-time text, audio and video chat with flexible room management and private group options. Highlights of more advanced features include echo cancellation, said to provide a unique approach that resolves any noise issues when using multiple viewer speakers in real-time. Precise auto synchronisation is an advanced technique that says the company can ensure video, audio and interactions are accurately synchronised without delays.
VisualOn believes that an additional advantage for service providers is that WatchParty can be integrated with its own analytics tools as well as those from third-party provider to understand better viewer behaviour.
“We developed our WatchParty solution to respond to customer demand, and are excited to be able to bring new levels of functionality to the co-watching experience,” said Yang Cai, president and CEO at VisualOn. “Furthermore, it provides another way for operators to see returns on their 5G investments by leveraging its high bandwidth throughput.”
