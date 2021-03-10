Barely weeks after revealing that its direct-to-consumer service had racked up 94.9 million subscribers between 12 November 2019 and 2 January 2021, the Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Disney+ now has gone past the three-figure million-mark.
Speaking at the company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders, chief executive officer Bob Chapek described Disney+ as an “enormous success” and confirmed that Disney+ had now attracted more than 100 million subscribers and that such a performance was inspiring Disney to be more ambitious and to significantly increase its investment in the development of high-quality content.
Specifically, Chapek revealed the firm has now set a target of over 10 new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. In addition, content from the ESPN+ sports direct-to-consumer package is now avaiable on the Hulu OTT platform. “Our direct-to-consumer business is the company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth,” he told shareholders.
After its US launch, Disney+ has rolled out rapidly across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America and most recently Singapore. At the end of its first quarter ended 2 January 2021, Disney’s direct-to-consumer business had generated more than 146 million total paid subscriptions with revenues for the quarter increasing 73% annually to $3.5 billion.
