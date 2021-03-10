 Disney+ set for over 100 new titles as it smashes 100MN subs mark | Ratings/Measurement | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
Barely weeks after revealing that its direct-to-consumer service had racked up 94.9 million subscribers between 12 November 2019 and 2 January 2021, the Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Disney+ now has gone past the three-figure million-mark.
Disney Multi Brand 12Feb2021
Speaking at the company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders, chief executive officer Bob Chapek described Disney+ as an “enormous success” and confirmed that Disney+ had now attracted more than 100 million subscribers and that such a performance was inspiring Disney to be more ambitious and to significantly increase its investment in the development of high-quality content.

Specifically, Chapek revealed the firm has now set a target of over 10 new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. In addition, content from the ESPN+ sports direct-to-consumer package is now avaiable on the Hulu OTT platform. “Our direct-to-consumer business is the company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth,” he told shareholders.

After its US launch, Disney+ has rolled out rapidly across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America and most recently Singapore. At the end of its first quarter ended 2 January 2021, Disney’s direct-to-consumer business had generated more than 146 million total paid subscriptions with revenues for the quarter increasing 73% annually to $3.5 billion.
Verizon
Synamedia
Qligent - Vision Intelligent

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Ratings/Measurement