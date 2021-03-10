Broadpeak's nanoCDN multicast ABR and analytics solutions are designed to allow Cellcom to deliver its live video service to hundreds of thousands of simultaneous viewers on a wide range of devices, while guaranteeing a superior quality of experience (QoE) and reducing delivery costs.

It relies on a software agent installed inside the home gateways of Cellcom subscribers. The agent receives and translates multicast streams into unicast, reducing delivery costs and allowing the operator to avoid costly unicast traffic peaks in the network. To provide the highest QoE possible, Broadpeak's nanoCDN solution incorporates automated retransmission in case of packet loss.

In addition, Cellcom is using a comprehensive analytics solution from Broadpeak. For each streaming session, the solution enables the operator to detect potential bottlenecks on access and core networks as well as oversee subscribers' QoE, providing critical information such as the bitrates streamed and the layer switches.

Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak, said: “We are proud to partner on this project with Cellcom, a market leader in television services and an early adopter of innovative technologies. Through the power of multicast ABR, nanoCDN is helping to make live OTT video delivery to any device truly scalable for Cellcom, while enhancing QoE for their subscribers. The versatility of ABR supercharged with the scalability of multicast is a winning combination.”