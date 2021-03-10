The Evrideo platform is designed to create and deliver linear channels and live events for TV and digital broadcasts. It includes a web interface that offers a simple workflow, programing and scheduling of a TV channel, audio and subtitles in a variety of languages, integrated dynamic graphics, and cue tones for advertising localisation.

Evrideo’s cloud-based MCR and playout uses Zixi throughout the entire delivery path. Customers can shift from hardware-based to software-defined solutions to quickly gain workflow flexibility and agility when it comes to enabling new revenue sources and cost-effective content exchange. The integrated solution enables rapid distribution and syndication of channels to cable operators, as well as DTH, IPTV and OTT platforms.

Avi Zenou, CEO, Evrideo, commented: “The Zixi integration gives our customers IP video delivery with ultra-low latency and best-in-class security. The whole new level of agility and speed that our customers win when delivering feeds with the SDVP over cost-effective public IP enables our customers to benefit from both worlds - squeeze and cut down dramatically their unit economics while insisting on the highest level of feed reliability and accuracy, and that's what we call a game-changer."

Added John Wastcoat, SVP alliances and marketing, Zixi: “This integration allows broadcasters and content owners to focus on developing innovative business models rather than worrying about operations and technology. The partnership with Evrideo further expands the depth and breadth of the Zixi Enabled Network for worldwide connectivity.”