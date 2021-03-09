As it continues on its path of supporting the UK’s growing number of altnets and challenger ISPs, end-to-end TV service provider Netgem TV has added the Filmzie streaming and social platform to its offer.









“We’re delighted to be the first TV service in the UK and Ireland to fully embed the great collection of movies and series offered by Filmzie," remarked The Filmzie service is structured around curated themes, to help optimise discoverability and introduce new titles to curious audiences. The new deal will see Netgem TV promote Filmzie’s content through its streaming app but also via multiple dynamic areas from the Netgem User Interface, be it carousels, editorialised sections, and smart notifications both on big screen and mobile. It allows homes with a Netgem TV box or connected TV to access the full slate of Filmzie series and films for free. This includes recently launched ISP branded services such as Origin TV and Community Fibre TV. The streaming platform will be available on all Netgem-supported TVs with no need to download any applications or additional software.The launch follows Filmzie’s recent move in to streaming hit TV series, after acquiring its first slate of shows from all3media International such as comedy favourite Fresh Meat, and classic UK teen series Skins. These shows will sit on the Filmzie platform with the streamer’s growing catalogue of films and series from major studios and indie producers. These titles include Taika Waititi’s cult favourite What We Do in The Shadows, legendary Korean director Park Chan Wook’s Lady Vengeance and Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, and Maniac, starring Elijah Wood.Commenting on the deal, Filmzie CEO Matej Boda said: “Netgem has a reputation for giving its customers excellent content from the best providers. Its innovative approach to discoverability of brilliant TV shows and films fits with our belief in promoting hidden gems as well as A-list films. As we continue our growth in the UK and international markets, we know Netgem will support our objectives and help us bring top class series and films to wider audiences, for free.”Netgem says that the deal shows that it is committed to offering its customers an innovative platform where the best of advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) and broadcaster video-on-demand (BVOD) is mixed with premium services, such as Amazon Prime and live sports.“We’re delighted to be the first TV service in the UK and Ireland to fully embed the great collection of movies and series offered by Filmzie," remarked Netgem TV CCO Shan Eisenberg. "We know viewers are craving for a better value alternative to old-school pay-TV, in the same way that they are also turning to new, better options for ultrafast broadband. We warmly welcome Filmzie to accompany our joined growth with Altnets and challenger ISPs.”