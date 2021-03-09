As the service attempts to ramp up after launch in October 2020, French SVOD platform Salto has called on global media services company Red Bee Media to deliver digital asset management (DAM), post-production for promotional material and quality check of assets being added to the platform.
Salto combines catch-up TV and streaming content into one service and with over 15,000 hours of content, it offers programming in a variety of genres, both from Salto’s three stakeholders - broadcast providers, TF1, France Télévisions and M6 - and from other content owners.
Red Bee was contracted to deliver a content management solution that could both manage ingestion from legacy media management platforms, as well as digital asset management and metadata enrichment. Through a benchmarking study, Red Bee implemented a solution combining the company’s own cloud-based Media Gateway and a fit for purpose DAM-system from middleware provider Perfect Memory as a complement.
In addition to coordinating the content management for Salto, Red Bee is also delivering quality check services for assets being ingested in the system as well as post-production for promotional content, which includes editing, voice recording, mixing and media management.
“Red Bee Media is a highly experienced and innovative provider of media services, internationally and in France, which made the choice easy when we were looking for a content management partner for Salto,” said Hugues Blondet, in charge of digital asset management at Salto commenting on the contract. “The managed services it provides enables efficient collaboration between all contributors to Salto, which has proven instrumental to the launch and continued success of the platform. It was vital to have Red Bee as a partner in this project.”
“We are proud to be a part of the launch of Salto and the ongoing transformation of the French broadcasting industry,” added Stéphane Grandvarlet, head of market area Southern Europe, Red Bee. “With Salto, French audiences will get access to a catalogue of some of the best broadcasting content available in the country. We look forward to seeing the platform grow and to continue contributing to Salto’s success.”
Red Bee was contracted to deliver a content management solution that could both manage ingestion from legacy media management platforms, as well as digital asset management and metadata enrichment. Through a benchmarking study, Red Bee implemented a solution combining the company’s own cloud-based Media Gateway and a fit for purpose DAM-system from middleware provider Perfect Memory as a complement.
In addition to coordinating the content management for Salto, Red Bee is also delivering quality check services for assets being ingested in the system as well as post-production for promotional content, which includes editing, voice recording, mixing and media management.
“Red Bee Media is a highly experienced and innovative provider of media services, internationally and in France, which made the choice easy when we were looking for a content management partner for Salto,” said Hugues Blondet, in charge of digital asset management at Salto commenting on the contract. “The managed services it provides enables efficient collaboration between all contributors to Salto, which has proven instrumental to the launch and continued success of the platform. It was vital to have Red Bee as a partner in this project.”
“We are proud to be a part of the launch of Salto and the ongoing transformation of the French broadcasting industry,” added Stéphane Grandvarlet, head of market area Southern Europe, Red Bee. “With Salto, French audiences will get access to a catalogue of some of the best broadcasting content available in the country. We look forward to seeing the platform grow and to continue contributing to Salto’s success.”