Continuing to expand its footprint across Western Europe with key partnerships in the region, SPI/FilmBox and one of Germany’s leading fibre network operators, Pyur, have signed a distribution deal for SPI’s FunBox UHD.
FunBox UHD offers premium native Ultra HD programming dedicated to entertainment and lifestyle acquired from top producers and distributors around the globe. The deal will see the channel available both on Pyur’s linear channel and, in the future, on-demand content available on Pyur’s services in Germany. It will be available to all Pyur Advance TV subscribers at no additional costs.
“With FunBox UHD, we are providing our customers with another channel in UHD quality, further pursuing our goal of offering Pyur customers new and varied content on our network,” said Stefan Riedel, chief consumer officer at Pyur parent Tele Columbus AG.
“We are excited to start our partnership with Pyur via one of our most coveted products worldwide. FunBox UHD’s visually ground-breaking programming presented with 50% German audio for the first time through Pyur’s services, will take the viewers on an immersive virtual journey around the globe and more,” added Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.
